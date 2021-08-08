UnMarshal (MARSH) Hits Market Cap of $10.07 Million

UnMarshal (CURRENCY:MARSH) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. Over the last seven days, UnMarshal has traded up 10.3% against the U.S. dollar. One UnMarshal coin can now be bought for about $1.42 or 0.00003232 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. UnMarshal has a market cap of $10.07 million and approximately $2.92 million worth of UnMarshal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002279 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001789 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.68 or 0.00044833 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.64 or 0.00124492 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.06 or 0.00148233 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,988.68 or 1.00217533 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002722 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $344.53 or 0.00784922 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

UnMarshal Profile

UnMarshal’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,096,098 coins. UnMarshal’s official Twitter account is @unmarshal

UnMarshal Coin Trading

