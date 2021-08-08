Usca Ria LLC Boosts Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Usca Ria LLC grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,340 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares during the quarter. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $1,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 212.3% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 228 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 88.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TSCO opened at $187.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.04. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $127.78 and a 12-month high of $200.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $183.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 49.01%. Tractor Supply’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.90 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.28%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $158.00 to $194.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $205.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $219.00 price target on the stock. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.77.

In other Tractor Supply news, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 8,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total transaction of $1,767,465.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,391 shares in the company, valued at $3,278,691.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

