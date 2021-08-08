Usca Ria LLC Grows Stock Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Usca Ria LLC boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 113 shares during the quarter. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $1,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the first quarter worth $25,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the first quarter worth $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the first quarter worth $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 76.9% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 92 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the first quarter worth $33,000. 34.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock opened at $352.09 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a one year low of $261.41 and a one year high of $352.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $346.01.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

