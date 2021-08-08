Usca Ria LLC Has $2.47 Million Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Usca Ria LLC lessened its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,115 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 1,009 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $2,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in salesforce.com by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,212 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. lifted its position in salesforce.com by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 7,564 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,603,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in salesforce.com by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JSF Financial LLC lifted its position in salesforce.com by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 75.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRM has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. salesforce.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.83.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.79, for a total value of $919,297.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,264,293.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.29, for a total transaction of $5,005,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 498,581 shares of company stock worth $121,096,529. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of salesforce.com stock opened at $250.59 on Friday. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $191.72 and a twelve month high of $284.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $242.75. The firm has a market cap of $232.05 billion, a PE ratio of 52.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 1.09.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. salesforce.com had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

