Usca Ria LLC Has $2.71 Million Stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Usca Ria LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,044 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $2,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 88.2% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 41,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,470,000 after purchasing an additional 19,220 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power in the second quarter worth $227,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 64.3% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 4,578 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 229.1% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in American Electric Power in the second quarter worth $304,000. Institutional investors own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

In other American Electric Power news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.73, for a total value of $177,933.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 102,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,716,344.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Electric Power stock opened at $89.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.77. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.80 and a 1-year high of $94.21.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.78% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

Several research firms have weighed in on AEP. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.88 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.65.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

