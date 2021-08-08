Usca Ria LLC Increases Stock Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Usca Ria LLC increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 136.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 33,006 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 19,043 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $2,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth about $32,000. 77.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

COP stock opened at $56.50 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.24 billion, a PE ratio of 48.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.77. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $27.53 and a twelve month high of $63.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.17. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 5.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.92) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently -177.32%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on COP shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Truist Financial lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. ConocoPhillips has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.19.

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total transaction of $198,873.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $492,172.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

Featured Article: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.