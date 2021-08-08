USD Partners (NYSE:USDP) Posts Earnings Results

USD Partners (NYSE:USDP) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The transportation company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, reports. The firm had revenue of $33.52 million for the quarter. USD Partners had a return on equity of 726.23% and a net margin of 17.68%.

Shares of NYSE:USDP traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.58. The company had a trading volume of 54,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,842. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.53, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.09. USD Partners has a 12-month low of $2.60 and a 12-month high of $8.27. The firm has a market cap of $182.17 million, a P/E ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 1.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 4th will be given a $0.116 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 3rd. This is a boost from USD Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.05%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of USDP. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of USD Partners by 174.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,966 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 6,971 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of USD Partners by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 513,086 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,750,000 after buying an additional 25,390 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of USD Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $145,000. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. grew its holdings in shares of USD Partners by 26.4% during the first quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 17,391 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 3,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of USD Partners during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.61% of the company’s stock.

About USD Partners

USD Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates midstream infrastructure assets and logistics solutions for crude oil, biofuels, and other energy-related products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Terminalling Services and Fleet Services. The Terminalling Services segment owns and operates Hardisty terminal, an origination terminal for loading various grades of Canadian crude oil onto railcars for transportation to end markets; Stroud terminal, a crude oil destination terminal, which is used to facilitate rail-to-pipeline shipments of crude oil located in Stroud, Oklahoma; Casper terminal, a crude oil storage, blending, and railcar loading terminal located in Casper, Wyoming; and West Colton Terminal, an unit train-capable destination terminals that trans load approximately 13,000 barrels per day ethanol received by rail from producers onto trucks.

