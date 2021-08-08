V Wealth Advisors LLC Has $368,000 Stock Position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:POCT)

V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:POCT) by 48.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,571 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,131 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.28% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October worth $368,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 1,604 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 18,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 3,755 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October by 3.3% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October by 2.9% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October by 18.5% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 37,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 5,879 shares in the last quarter.

POCT opened at $29.20 on Friday. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October has a 1-year low of $25.81 and a 1-year high of $29.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.09.

