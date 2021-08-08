V Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $330,000 in Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT)

V Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 23,400 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BNFT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Benefitfocus in the fourth quarter worth $3,643,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Benefitfocus in the fourth quarter worth $1,756,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Benefitfocus by 3.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,417,385 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,384,000 after buying an additional 90,386 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Benefitfocus by 12.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 469,834 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,488,000 after buying an additional 50,243 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Benefitfocus by 17.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 323,979 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,475,000 after buying an additional 47,728 shares during the period. 80.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ BNFT opened at $11.56 on Friday. Benefitfocus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.36 and a fifty-two week high of $17.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.56. The company has a market capitalization of $383.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.21 and a beta of 1.73.

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.05). Equities analysts anticipate that Benefitfocus, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BNFT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Benefitfocus from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. TheStreet cut Benefitfocus from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Benefitfocus from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Benefitfocus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Benefitfocus presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.50.

About Benefitfocus

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management technology solutions for employers and health plans in the United States. Its products for employers comprise Benefitplace, a cloud-based benefits management portal that streamlines online enrollment, employee communication, and benefit administration; Health Insights, a data analytics solution; ACA Management and Reporting, a solution for employers to manage ACA compliance; Billing & Payments, an application that synchronizes enrollment and billing information to streamline the monthly billing process, automate adjustments, and enhance accuracy of payments; and COBRA Administration, a solution that simplifies management of Consolidated Omnibus Budget Reconciliation Act, benefits.

