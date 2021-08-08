V Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $293,000 Investment in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Posted by on Aug 8th, 2021

V Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wharton Business Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 1,092,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,713,000 after purchasing an additional 35,770 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 810,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,138,000 after buying an additional 24,335 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,107,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 728,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,038,000 after acquiring an additional 4,610 shares during the period. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 628,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,880,000 after acquiring an additional 5,350 shares in the last quarter.

EFAV opened at $77.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.47. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $64.68 and a 1-year high of $76.51.

