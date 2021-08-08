V Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO)

V Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. XR Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of fuboTV by 448.5% in the second quarter. XR Securities LLC now owns 8,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 6,727 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of fuboTV in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,450,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of fuboTV in the first quarter valued at approximately $351,000. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its holdings in shares of fuboTV by 14.7% in the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 21,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 2,721 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of fuboTV by 1,685.6% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 709,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,703,000 after purchasing an additional 754,679 shares during the period. 30.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get fuboTV alerts:

FUBO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital initiated coverage on fuboTV in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on fuboTV from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised fuboTV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on fuboTV in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.78.

In other news, CEO David Gandler sold 482,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total value of $15,698,740.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,198,724 shares in the company, valued at $39,042,440.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 27.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:FUBO opened at $26.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.36. fuboTV Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.26 and a 52-week high of $62.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 2.86.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.09). fuboTV had a negative net margin of 185.09% and a negative return on equity of 110.20%. The company had revenue of $119.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.54 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1539.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that fuboTV Inc. will post -2.02 EPS for the current year.

About fuboTV

fuboTV, Inc operates as a digital entertainment company. It focuses on offering consumers a live television (TV) streaming platform for sports, news and entertainment through fuboTV. The company was founded by David Gandler, Alberto Horihuela Suarez and Sung Ho Choi on February 20, 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FUBO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO).

Receive News & Ratings for fuboTV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for fuboTV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.