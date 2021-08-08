V Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,329 Shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

V Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) by 16.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,788 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 1,329 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the 1st quarter worth about $1,526,000. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the 1st quarter worth about $3,905,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Western Digital by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 21,377 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 6,580 shares during the period. Tairen Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the 1st quarter worth about $7,284,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Western Digital by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 204,129 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $13,626,000 after purchasing an additional 32,804 shares during the period. 77.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WDC opened at $68.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.39 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.57. Western Digital Co. has a 12-month low of $33.53 and a 12-month high of $78.19.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The data storage provider reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.65. Western Digital had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 8.34%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Western Digital Co. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WDC. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Western Digital from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Western Digital from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. increased their price target on shares of Western Digital from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Western Digital from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Western Digital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.86.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

