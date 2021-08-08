V Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 479 Shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

V Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 10.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,046 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 479 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $314,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Amdocs by 873.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 370 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Amdocs in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Amdocs by 112.2% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Amdocs in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Amdocs by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 668 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DOX opened at $76.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.39. Amdocs Limited has a 1-year low of $54.68 and a 1-year high of $82.38.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Amdocs had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 15.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Amdocs Limited will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.37%.

Separately, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Amdocs from $84.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, cable and satellite, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support and operations, such as end-to-end systems integration, managed, testing, cloud, digital business operations, and consulting services that addresses service providers business imperatives, including consumer experience and monetization, media and digital services, enterprise and connected society, open cloud networks, new domains and disruptions, and services and hybrid operations.

