V Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 7,774 Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

V Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 40.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,774 shares during the quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 103,951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,359,000 after acquiring an additional 6,733 shares during the period. Granby Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $2,838,000. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 64,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after buying an additional 12,827 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 116,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,655,000 after purchasing an additional 10,336 shares during the period. Finally, BFT Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC now owns 25,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 9,937 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLV opened at $22.52 on Friday. iShares Silver Trust has a 52 week low of $20.45 and a 52 week high of $27.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.32.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

