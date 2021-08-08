VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “VAALCO ENERGY is an independent energy company principally engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. “

Separately, Roth Capital reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of VAALCO Energy in a report on Monday, April 19th.

EGY stock opened at $2.68 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.26 million, a PE ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 2.55. VAALCO Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.81 and a fifty-two week high of $3.70.

VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The energy company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $39.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.10 million. VAALCO Energy had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 16.86%. On average, equities analysts predict that VAALCO Energy will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of VAALCO Energy in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of VAALCO Energy by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of VAALCO Energy in the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of VAALCO Energy in the 1st quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of VAALCO Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $112,000. 37.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About VAALCO Energy

VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas. The company holds Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block located offshore in the Republic of Gabon in West Africa. It also owns interests in an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa.

