Validity Price Up 10.9% Over Last Week (VAL)

Validity (CURRENCY:VAL) traded down 5.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 8th. One Validity coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.11 or 0.00007084 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Validity has traded up 10.9% against the dollar. Validity has a total market cap of $13.58 million and approximately $160,501.00 worth of Validity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Validity alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000426 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003084 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00007824 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $84.35 or 0.00192265 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Validity Coin Profile

Validity is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Validity’s total supply is 4,369,420 coins and its circulating supply is 4,368,306 coins. Validity’s official website is validitytech.com . Validity’s official Twitter account is @ValidityTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Validity is https://reddit.com/r/RadiumCore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Validity’s official message board is blog.radiumcore.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Radium is the new look and function of xRadon – the original base of Project Radon. The goal of Project Radon is to deliver a variety of 100% decentralized services using the blockchain. Radium is the base blockchain, upon which all current services are built. Radium blockchian services are accessed through the Radium SmartChain. Radium gives way to a new, fresh look, including a change of name — to Validity (VAL). The project still maintains its core functionalities, however, the team had felt that the name Radium did not convey quite the right message. The Validity rebrand is simply cosmetic and an effort to better align our outward appearance with our inner machinations. Users will get to keep their old RADS coins that will now be known as VAL. All exchanges and services will be adjusted accordingly. Users can also use the former Radium wallet or the newly-skinned Validity wallet to keep staking. “

Buying and Selling Validity

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Validity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Validity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Validity using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Validity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Validity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.