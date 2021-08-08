Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $340.16 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) will post $340.16 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Valley National Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $335.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $345.39 million. Valley National Bancorp reported sales of $332.36 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Valley National Bancorp will report full-year sales of $1.35 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.34 billion to $1.36 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.37 billion to $1.39 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Valley National Bancorp.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30. The company had revenue of $344.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.63 million. Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 29.44%. Valley National Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on VLY. Citigroup lifted their target price on Valley National Bancorp from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Valley National Bancorp from $14.75 to $15.25 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.79.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 11,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 8,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 114.8% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 23,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. 63.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VLY traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.44. 2,202,766 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,352,023. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.00. Valley National Bancorp has a 12 month low of $6.50 and a 12 month high of $14.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.83%.

Valley National Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending; Commercial Lending; Investment Management; and Corporate and Other Adjustments. The Consumer Lending segment consists of residential mortgage loans, automobile loans and home equity loans, as well as wealth management and insurance services.

