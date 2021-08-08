Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Shares Acquired by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) by 17.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,407,204 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 209,697 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Valley National Bancorp were worth $19,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 114.8% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Valley National Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Valley National Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Valley National Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 8,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 63.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Valley National Bancorp alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on VLY shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Valley National Bancorp from $9.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Valley National Bancorp from $14.75 to $15.25 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.79.

Shares of VLY opened at $13.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.28. Valley National Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $6.50 and a fifty-two week high of $14.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.39.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. The company had revenue of $344.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.63 million. Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 29.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 45.83%.

About Valley National Bancorp

Valley National Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending; Commercial Lending; Investment Management; and Corporate and Other Adjustments. The Consumer Lending segment consists of residential mortgage loans, automobile loans and home equity loans, as well as wealth management and insurance services.

Featured Story: What is the market perform rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Valley National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valley National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.