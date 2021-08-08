Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Purchased by Avenue 1 Advisors LLC

Avenue 1 Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,617 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF comprises about 1.5% of Avenue 1 Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Avenue 1 Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VBR. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 46,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,577,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $454,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 239.8% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 24,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,528,000 after acquiring an additional 17,508 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 63.4% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VBR traded up $1.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $172.38. 340,282 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 575,399. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $172.99. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $106.13 and a twelve month high of $180.99.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

