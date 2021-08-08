Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.64 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) will announce earnings per share of ($0.64) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Vapotherm’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.63) and the lowest is ($0.65). Vapotherm reported earnings per share of ($0.35) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 82.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Vapotherm will report full-year earnings of ($2.32) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.36) to ($2.30). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($2.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.40) to ($1.89). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Vapotherm.

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.01. Vapotherm had a negative return on equity of 35.95% and a negative net margin of 34.60%. The company had revenue of $32.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.58 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vapotherm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

In related news, Director James W. Liken bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.99 per share, with a total value of $169,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas W. Smith bought 17,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.48 per share, for a total transaction of $421,888.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 122,232 shares of company stock worth $2,839,042 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Vapotherm by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its position in Vapotherm by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 136,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,270,000 after buying an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Vapotherm by 337.2% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Vapotherm by 110.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Vapotherm by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 137,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,690,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. 75.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE VAPO opened at $25.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a current ratio of 5.03. Vapotherm has a twelve month low of $16.64 and a twelve month high of $38.46. The firm has a market cap of $657.91 million, a P/E ratio of -13.29 and a beta of -1.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.90.

Vapotherm Company Profile

Vapotherm, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary high velocity therapy products used to treat patients of various ages suffering from respiratory distress in the United States and internationally. The company offers precision flow systems, such as Precision Flow Hi-VNI, Precision Flow Plus, Precision Flow Classic, and Precision Flow Heliox that deliver heated, humidified, and oxygenated air at a high velocity to patients through a small-bore nasal interface.

