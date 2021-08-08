Varonis Systems, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.28) Per Share (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Varonis Systems in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill anticipates that the technology company will earn ($0.28) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Varonis Systems’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.18) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $88.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.70 million. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 31.88% and a negative return on equity of 34.09%. Varonis Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Varonis Systems from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $50.67 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Varonis Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Varonis Systems from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.70.

NASDAQ VRNS opened at $58.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 5.02 and a current ratio of 5.02. Varonis Systems has a twelve month low of $35.58 and a twelve month high of $75.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.07. The company has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.21 and a beta of 1.15.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 211.7% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 639 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Varonis Systems by 224.4% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 665 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Varonis Systems by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 792 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of Varonis Systems during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 909 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Varonis Systems news, SVP James O’boyle sold 1,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.94, for a total value of $94,154.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Gilad Raz sold 1,122 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.94, for a total value of $53,788.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,671 shares of company stock worth $1,680,874 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Varonis Systems, Inc engages in providing data security and analytics. It operates through the following segments: United States, EMEA, and Rest of the World. Its products includes datadvantage, data classification engine, data transport engine, Varonis edge, datanswers, datalert, dataprivilege, automation engine, and GDPR patterns.

