Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Varonis Systems Inc. provides an innovative software platform that allows enterprises to map, analyze, manage and migrate their unstructured data. Its products include DatAdvantage, DataPrivilege, IDU Classification Framework, Data Transport Engine and DatAnywhere. The company sells its products to small and medium businesses, and large multinational enterprises in financial services, consumer and retail, industrial, healthcare, and energy and utilities industries. Varonis Systems Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on VRNS. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $50.67 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Varonis Systems to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Varonis Systems from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Varonis Systems presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $66.70.

Shares of VRNS opened at $58.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.21 and a beta of 1.15. Varonis Systems has a twelve month low of $35.58 and a twelve month high of $75.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.07. The company has a current ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $88.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.70 million. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 31.88% and a negative return on equity of 34.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Varonis Systems will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.38, for a total value of $276,210.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Gilad Raz sold 1,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.94, for a total transaction of $53,788.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,671 shares of company stock valued at $1,680,874. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Varonis Systems by 211.7% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 639 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Varonis Systems by 224.4% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 665 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Varonis Systems by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 792 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Varonis Systems during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in Varonis Systems by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 909 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. 94.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Varonis Systems Company Profile

Varonis Systems, Inc engages in providing data security and analytics. It operates through the following segments: United States, EMEA, and Rest of the World. Its products includes datadvantage, data classification engine, data transport engine, Varonis edge, datanswers, datalert, dataprivilege, automation engine, and GDPR patterns.

