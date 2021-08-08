Varta AG (ETR:VAR1) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Sell” by Analysts

Varta AG (ETR:VAR1) has been given an average recommendation of “Sell” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €102.57 ($120.67).

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VAR1. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €119.00 ($140.00) price objective on Varta and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €105.00 ($123.53) price objective on Varta and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Berenberg Bank set a €125.00 ($147.06) price objective on Varta and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Varta in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €83.00 ($97.65) price objective on Varta and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th.

VAR1 stock traded up €0.25 ($0.29) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting €160.40 ($188.71). The stock had a trading volume of 186,824 shares. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.22. The stock has a market cap of $6.48 billion and a PE ratio of 68.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €137.68. Varta has a 1-year low of €99.20 ($116.71) and a 1-year high of €181.30 ($213.29).

Varta AG, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, produces, and sells microbatteries, household batteries, and energy storage solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Microbatteries & Solutions and Household batteries. The Microbatteries & Solutions segment offers zinc-air batteries for use in hearing aid devices; lithium-ion battery solutions for wireless headphones, and other wearable applications, as well as for electrical devices, including Bluetooth headsets and medical devices for measuring high blood pressure, blood sugar, and other bodily functions, as well as power supply for Covid-19 antibody tests; and rechargeable battery solutions for use in applications, such as servers, car keys, alarm systems and smart meters, and others for industrial and original equipment manufacturers.

