Veriti Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Veriti Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 40.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,036 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,176 shares during the quarter. Accenture makes up 0.5% of Veriti Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $3,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the third quarter worth $223,000. United Bank raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 2,806 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the first quarter worth $274,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 4.2% during the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 62,320 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $17,216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parcion Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 24.1% during the first quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 23,753 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,562,000 after purchasing an additional 4,611 shares during the last quarter. 72.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 3,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.44, for a total value of $995,935.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 24,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,144,970.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.47, for a total transaction of $825,422.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,165,267.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,993 shares of company stock valued at $6,194,020 in the last quarter. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $302.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $305.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $311.44.

ACN stock traded up $1.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $321.83. 1,392,597 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,983,288. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $300.78. The stock has a market cap of $204.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.11. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $210.42 and a 1 year high of $322.36.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $13.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.81 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The business’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.18%.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

