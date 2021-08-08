Veriti Management LLC Buys 4,602 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Veriti Management LLC raised its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 127.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,205 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,602 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 118,075 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,773,000 after buying an additional 13,172 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 19,007 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238 shares during the last quarter. Camden National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 56.8% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,339,000 after purchasing an additional 9,866 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 220,883 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $50,081,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 458,735 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $104,009,000 after purchasing an additional 39,776 shares during the last quarter. 32.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BABA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $305.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. HSBC cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, lowered their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $338.00 to $306.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alibaba Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $301.81.

NYSE BABA traded down $2.89 on Friday, reaching $196.39. The company had a trading volume of 11,967,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,831,691. The stock has a market capitalization of $531.36 billion, a PE ratio of 23.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $210.67. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $179.67 and a 52-week high of $319.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $14.86. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 19.25%. The firm had revenue of $205.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $14.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media and Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

