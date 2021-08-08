Veriti Management LLC Has $2.50 Million Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Veriti Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 74.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,394 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,710 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $2,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Zoetis by 128.6% in the first quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Zoetis by 1,069.2% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management boosted its stake in Zoetis by 97.0% in the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Zoetis stock traded down $1.96 during trading on Friday, hitting $201.88. 1,282,630 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,912,210. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $191.48. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $141.41 and a 52 week high of $207.00. The company has a market capitalization of $95.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.47.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.11. Zoetis had a return on equity of 55.11% and a net margin of 25.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.97%.

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 22,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.18, for a total transaction of $4,471,591.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

ZTS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Zoetis from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Raymond James lowered Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on Zoetis from $208.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Argus lifted their price target on Zoetis from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.69.

About Zoetis

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.