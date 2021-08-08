Veriti Management LLC Purchases 1,725 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Veriti Management LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,032 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. Phoenix Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Broadcom by 200.0% during the first quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 57 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom during the first quarter worth $27,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom by 124.0% during the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom during the first quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AVGO shares. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Broadcom from $540.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $575.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $495.84.

In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.74, for a total transaction of $246,842.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ AVGO traded down $2.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $485.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 996,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,921,535. The company has a market capitalization of $199.15 billion, a PE ratio of 45.24, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $473.85. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $321.48 and a one year high of $495.14.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.43 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 41.39% and a net margin of 19.11%. The company’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $3.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.05%.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

