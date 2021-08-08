Veriti Management LLC Purchases 3,109 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Veriti Management LLC grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,758 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 3,109 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in United Parcel Service by 131.3% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its position in United Parcel Service by 76.2% during the 1st quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 185 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock traded up $2.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $192.60. The company had a trading volume of 2,340,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,537,796. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $205.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.48, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.05. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $145.59 and a fifty-two week high of $219.59.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $23.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 155.54% and a net margin of 6.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.57%.

United Parcel Service declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, August 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the transportation company to purchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

UPS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. raised their price target on United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. KeyCorp raised their price target on United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on United Parcel Service from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on United Parcel Service from $223.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.75.

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

