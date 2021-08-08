Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.81 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.81 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Veritiv’s earnings. Veritiv posted earnings of $0.45 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 80%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Veritiv will report full year earnings of $4.50 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $5.30 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Veritiv.

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $1.26. Veritiv had a net margin of 0.90% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Veritiv from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

Shares of VRTV traded up $2.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $64.79. 114,126 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 256,418. Veritiv has a one year low of $12.30 and a one year high of $67.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 19.52 and a beta of 2.18.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Veritiv in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Veritiv by 4,730.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 966 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 946 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Veritiv in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Veritiv by 17.4% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Veritiv by 14.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

Veritiv

Veritiv Corporation operates as a business-to-business provider of value-added packaging products and services, as well as facility solutions, print, and publishing products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The Packaging segment provides custom and standard packaging solutions.

