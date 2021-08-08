Verso (NYSE:VRS) Reaches New 12-Month High After Dividend Announcement

Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $20.31 and last traded at $20.29, with a volume of 716 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.64.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Verso’s payout ratio is -10.15%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VRS. BWS Financial increased their price target on shares of Verso from $25.50 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verso from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 10th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $655.29 million, a PE ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 2.06.

Verso (NYSE:VRS) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. Verso had a negative net margin of 20.94% and a negative return on equity of 13.60%. The firm had revenue of $282.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.63 million. On average, research analysts predict that Verso Co. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Verso in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,409,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Verso by 8.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,380,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,732,000 after purchasing an additional 181,546 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Verso by 571.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 196,879 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,872,000 after purchasing an additional 167,541 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Verso by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 642,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,720,000 after purchasing an additional 101,408 shares during the period. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Verso by 22.1% in the first quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 551,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,043,000 after purchasing an additional 99,700 shares during the period. 72.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verso Corporation produces and sells coated papers in North America. It operates through two segments, Paper and Pulp. The company offers coated freesheet and coated groundwood, specialty, packaging, inkjet and digital, supercalendered, and uncoated freesheet papers; and bleached and unbleached market kraft pulp to manufacture printing, writing, and tissue products.

