Vertu Motors (LON:VTU) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Vertu Motors plc (LON:VTU)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 46.50 ($0.61). Vertu Motors shares last traded at GBX 46.40 ($0.61), with a volume of 810,132 shares traded.

Separately, Liberum Capital increased their target price on shares of Vertu Motors from GBX 80 ($1.05) to GBX 90 ($1.18) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 44.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.42, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of £170.34 million and a PE ratio of 10.55.

In other Vertu Motors news, insider Robert Forrester bought 3,913 shares of Vertu Motors stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 46 ($0.60) per share, with a total value of £1,799.98 ($2,351.69). Also, insider David Crane sold 51,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 46 ($0.60), for a total transaction of £23,548.32 ($30,766.03).

About Vertu Motors (LON:VTU)

Vertu Motors plc operates as an automotive retailer in the United Kingdom. The company sells new cars, motorcycles, commercial vehicles, and used vehicles, as well as provides related aftersales services. It operates a chain of franchised dealerships offering sales, service, parts, and bodyshop facilities for new and used cars, and commercial vehicles under the Bristol Street Motors, Macklin Motors, Farnell, and Vertu Motors.

