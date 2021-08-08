VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Shares Acquired by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) by 28.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,083 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,168 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $2,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in VICI Properties by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 98,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,776,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 38,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 76,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter.

VICI opened at $30.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.32 billion, a PE ratio of 13.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 8.88, a quick ratio of 8.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.51. VICI Properties Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.04 and a 1-year high of $33.35.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 85.88%. As a group, equities analysts expect that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. This is a boost from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.49%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on VICI Properties from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on VICI Properties in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on VICI Properties from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on VICI Properties from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on VICI Properties from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. VICI Properties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.17.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

