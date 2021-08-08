VIDY (VIDY) Tops 1-Day Volume of $3.07 Million

VIDY (CURRENCY:VIDY) traded up 3.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. VIDY has a total market capitalization of $21.31 million and $3.07 million worth of VIDY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, VIDY has traded 20% higher against the US dollar. One VIDY coin can now be bought for about $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002261 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.03 or 0.00052072 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002474 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.40 or 0.00014464 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002263 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $361.84 or 0.00818290 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.51 or 0.00098385 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.43 or 0.00039416 BTC.

VIDY Profile

VIDY is a coin. Its genesis date was July 5th, 2018. VIDY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,888,864,266 coins. VIDY’s official Twitter account is @VidyCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . VIDY’s official message board is medium.com/@vidycoin . The Reddit community for VIDY is /r/Vidy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VIDY’s official website is vidy.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Vidy is the world's first decentralized ad network, powered by the ethereum blockchain. Vidy's ad platform allows advertisers to embed video ads directly into hyper-relevant website text, improving user experience, ad conversions, and publisher payments. With just a hold, users can reveal tiny hyper-relevant videos embedded in the text of any page on the web, unlocking a whole new dimension of the internet. All ads are placed with an NLP consensus protocol driven by miners. With a team of veteran engineers, industry-leading advisors, and world-class brand partners, Vidy is on it's way to reinventing online advertising, e-commerce, and entertainment.”

VIDY Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIDY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIDY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VIDY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

