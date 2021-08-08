Village Farms International’s (VFF) “Strong-Buy” Rating Reiterated at Raymond James

Raymond James reiterated their strong-buy rating on shares of Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Raymond James currently has a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Village Farms International’s FY2024 earnings at $1.75 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Village Farms International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Village Farms International from C$22.00 to C$22.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Village Farms International from $8.70 to $11.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Village Farms International from $25.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Village Farms International has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.67.

Get Village Farms International alerts:

VFF opened at $9.91 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.14. The firm has a market cap of $802.35 million, a PE ratio of 495.75 and a beta of 3.67. Village Farms International has a 12 month low of $4.27 and a 12 month high of $20.32.

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.09). Village Farms International had a net margin of 0.02% and a return on equity of 1.07%. The firm had revenue of $52.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.29 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Village Farms International will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VFF. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Village Farms International in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Village Farms International by 46.1% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Village Farms International by 19.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Village Farms International in the first quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Village Farms International in the second quarter valued at $122,000. 27.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Village Farms International

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through three segments: Produce Business, Energy Business, and Cannabis and Hemp Business. The company also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; and produces and supplies cannabis products.

Recommended Story: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Village Farms International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Village Farms International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.