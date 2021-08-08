Virendra A. Kirloskar Sells 1,103 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Stock

KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 1,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.89, for a total transaction of $382,619.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ KLAC opened at $353.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.16 billion, a PE ratio of 26.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $317.77. KLA Co. has a twelve month low of $171.31 and a twelve month high of $359.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.71.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $4.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.44. KLA had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 74.13%. As a group, equities analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 19.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. This is a boost from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. KLA’s payout ratio is presently 24.74%.

KLA announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, July 29th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

KLAC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of KLA from $364.00 to $389.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of KLA from $380.00 to $398.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of KLA from $380.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of KLA from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of KLA from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $350.81.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KLAC. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in KLA by 66.4% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,683,287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $556,158,000 after buying an additional 671,773 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in KLA by 11.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,041,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,335,337,000 after buying an additional 425,090 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in KLA by 49.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,189,575 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $393,034,000 after buying an additional 391,200 shares during the last quarter. Rokos Capital Management LLP bought a new stake in KLA during the first quarter worth about $108,371,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in KLA during the first quarter worth about $101,347,000. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About KLA

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. Its products include manufactured chips, reticle, packaging, surface profilers, nanochemical testers, KT pro equipment, and compound semiconductors. The company was founded in April 1997 and is headquartered in Milpitas, CA.

