Virtu Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 57,464 Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE:CMCM)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE:CMCM) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 57,464 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in Cheetah Mobile in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cheetah Mobile in the first quarter valued at approximately $157,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Cheetah Mobile in the first quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cheetah Mobile by 71.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 54,370 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 22,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Cheetah Mobile in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Cheetah Mobile alerts:

Separately, TheStreet raised Cheetah Mobile from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

NYSE:CMCM opened at $2.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $290.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.20. Cheetah Mobile Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.78 and a 12-month high of $5.00.

Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 11th. The software maker reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. Cheetah Mobile had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 48.37%. The firm had revenue of $30.29 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Cheetah Mobile Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Cheetah Mobile Company Profile

Cheetah Mobile Inc operates as an internet company in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. The company's utility products include Clean Master, a junk file cleaning, memory boosting, and privacy protection tool for mobile devices; Security Master, an anti-virus and security application for mobile devices; and Duba Anti-virus, an internet security application to protect users against known and unknown security threats and malicious applications.

Recommended Story: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE:CMCM).

Receive News & Ratings for Cheetah Mobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheetah Mobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.