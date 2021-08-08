Virtu Financial LLC Buys New Shares in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 153,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $307,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals by 86.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 200,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 93,055 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals by 173.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 700,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 444,351 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals by 1,782.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 112,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 106,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. 9.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DFFN stock opened at $0.54 on Friday. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.51 and a 52-week high of $1.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.66. The company has a market cap of $55.03 million, a P/E ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 1.55.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). On average, equities research analysts expect that Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

About Diffusion Pharmaceuticals

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies that enhance the body's ability to deliver oxygen. Its lead product candidate is Trans Sodium Crocetinate that is developed to enhance the diffusion of oxygen to tissues, as well as to treat COVID-19 disease. The company is also developing DFN-529, a phosphoinositide 3-kinase/Akt/mechanistic target of rapamycin pathway inhibitor.

