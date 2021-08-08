Virtu Financial LLC Has $121,000 Holdings in China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CJJD)

Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CJJD) by 578.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 107,964 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 92,042 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.26% of China Jo-Jo Drugstores worth $121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in China Jo-Jo Drugstores during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in China Jo-Jo Drugstores by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 222,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 63,381 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in China Jo-Jo Drugstores by 5,013.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 66,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 65,177 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in China Jo-Jo Drugstores during the 1st quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,750,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after acquiring an additional 453,700 shares during the last quarter. 17.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores stock opened at $0.77 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.92. The company has a market cap of $31.96 million, a PE ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 0.42. China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.75 and a 52 week high of $1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc engages in the distribution and retail of pharmaceutical and other healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Retail Drugstores, Online Pharmacy, Drug Wholesale and Herb Farming. The Retail Drugstores segment sells prescription and over-the-counter medicines, dietary supplements, medical devices and sundry items to retail customers.

