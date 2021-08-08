Virtu Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Aravive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Aravive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 22,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ARAV. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Aravive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $333,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aravive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $264,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aravive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $250,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aravive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $191,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Aravive during the 1st quarter valued at $189,000. 31.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Aravive alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on ARAV shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Aravive in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Aravive from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Aravive currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.58.

Shares of Aravive stock opened at $4.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.00 million, a PE ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 3.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.97. Aravive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.97 and a 12 month high of $9.95.

Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.03. Equities analysts forecast that Aravive, Inc. will post -1.8 EPS for the current year.

About Aravive

Aravive, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for life-threatening diseases. Its lead product candidate is AVB-500, a decoy protein that targets the GAS6-AXL signaling pathway, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for the treatment of platinum- resistant recurrent ovarian cancer, as well as for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma, HER negative breast cancer, uterine, pancreatic cancer, urothelial, and non-small-cell lung cancers.

Read More: Elliott Wave Theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aravive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV).

Receive News & Ratings for Aravive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aravive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.