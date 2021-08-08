Virtu Financial LLC Sells 23,400 Shares of CPS Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CPSH)

Virtu Financial LLC decreased its position in shares of CPS Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CPSH) by 69.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,106 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 23,400 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.07% of CPS Technologies worth $132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in CPS Technologies during the first quarter valued at $3,176,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in CPS Technologies by 2,093.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 158,868 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after acquiring an additional 151,625 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in CPS Technologies during the first quarter valued at $1,413,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in CPS Technologies by 69.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 70,205 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $918,000 after acquiring an additional 28,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new position in CPS Technologies during the first quarter valued at $428,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CPSH opened at $6.35 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $91.28 million, a PE ratio of 317.66 and a beta of 1.42. CPS Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $1.34 and a 12 month high of $30.00.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of CPS Technologies from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

CPS Technologies Corporation produces and sells advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing/internet, telecommunication, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas markets. The company primarily offers metal matrix composites that are a combination of metal and ceramic, such as baseplates for various applications, including motor controllers used in electric trains, subway cars, wind turbines, and hybrid and electric vehicles; baseplates and housings for use in radar, satellite, and avionics applications, as well as in modules built with wide band gap semiconductors; and lids and heatspreaders used with integrated circuits for use in internet switches and routers.

