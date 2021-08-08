Virtu Financial LLC Takes Position in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 13,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DRH. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 12,483,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,583,000 after purchasing an additional 3,410,119 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality during the 4th quarter valued at $21,272,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,412,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $426,553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308,657 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,492,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $108,077,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908,359 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Growth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality during the 1st quarter valued at $15,450,000.

DiamondRock Hospitality stock opened at $9.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 1.93. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 52 week low of $4.52 and a 52 week high of $11.48.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.07). DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative return on equity of 30.71% and a negative net margin of 262.15%. On average, analysts predict that DiamondRock Hospitality will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

DRH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on DiamondRock Hospitality from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DiamondRock Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.59.

DiamondRock Hospitality Co is a real estate investment trust which focuses on lodging properties. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. Its brands include Autograph Collection Hotels, Courtyard Marriott, Hilton Garden Inn, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, JW Marriott, and Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants.

