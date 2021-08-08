Virtu Financial LLC Takes Position in Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 18,455 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $155,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Edap Tms at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EDAP. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Edap Tms by 5.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 682,445 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,733,000 after acquiring an additional 36,819 shares during the last quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Edap Tms by 341.4% in the first quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 573,374 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,816,000 after acquiring an additional 443,485 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Edap Tms by 152.1% in the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 254,818 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,140,000 after acquiring an additional 153,736 shares during the last quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Edap Tms by 168.0% in the first quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 137,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 86,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Edap Tms by 157.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 57,142 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 34,978 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on Edap Tms in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Edap Tms from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.63.

Shares of NASDAQ EDAP opened at $6.06 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Edap Tms S.A. has a 1-year low of $3.10 and a 1-year high of $10.68. The stock has a market cap of $201.89 million, a P/E ratio of 606.61 and a beta of 1.74.

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $12.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.33 million. Edap Tms had a return on equity of 2.11% and a net margin of 0.92%. Analysts anticipate that Edap Tms S.A. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Edap Tms Company Profile

EDAP TMS SA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, distributes, and maintains a portfolio of minimally-invasive medical devices for the treatment of urological diseases in Asia, France, the United States, and internationally. It operates in three divisions: High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU); Extracorporeal ShockWave Lithotripsy (ESWL); and Distribution.

