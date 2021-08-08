Vital Farms (VITL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Vital Farms has set its FY 2021 guidance at – EPS.Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.09. Vital Farms had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The business had revenue of $58.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.50 million.

Vital Farms stock opened at $17.04 on Friday. Vital Farms has a 1-year low of $16.02 and a 1-year high of $42.50. The stock has a market cap of $681.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.98.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on VITL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vital Farms from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Vital Farms from $38.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.13.

In other news, CEO Russell Diez-Canseco sold 13,373 shares of Vital Farms stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $294,206.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,351,812. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brent Drever sold 453,422 shares of Vital Farms stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $9,975,284.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $241,362. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 497,345 shares of company stock valued at $10,944,034.

Vital Farms Company Profile

Vital Farms, Inc, an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

