Vivendi SE (EPA:VIV) Receives €32.59 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Vivendi SE (EPA:VIV) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €32.59 ($38.34).

Separately, UBS Group set a €38.00 ($44.71) price objective on Vivendi in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of Vivendi stock traded up €0.47 ($0.55) on Friday, hitting €29.47 ($34.67). The company had a trading volume of 2,417,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,570,000. Vivendi has a 1 year low of €16.85 ($19.82) and a 1 year high of €24.87 ($29.26). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €28.62.

Vivendi SE operates as a content, media, and communication company in France, the rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Universal Music Group, Canal+ Group, Havas Group, Editis, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, and New Initiatives segments. The Universal Music Group segment engages in the sale of digital and physical recorded music; and exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as provision of the artist and merchandising services.

