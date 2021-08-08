Vivendi SE (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Vivendi SE (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on VIVHY shares. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vivendi in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vivendi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 19th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Vivendi in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Vivendi from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vivendi in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Shares of VIVHY stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,077. The company has a market cap of $38.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.39, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.13. Vivendi has a 52 week low of $27.00 and a 52 week high of $37.23.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.563 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.58%. Vivendi’s payout ratio is 45.08%.

About Vivendi

Vivendi SE operates as a content, media, and communication company in France, the rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Universal Music Group, Canal+ Group, Havas Group, Editis, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, and New Initiatives segments. The Universal Music Group segment engages in the sale of digital and physical recorded music; and exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as provision of the artist and merchandising services.

