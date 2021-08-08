Voloridge Investment Management LLC Invests $126,000 in Gritstone bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gritstone bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 13,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GRTS. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gritstone bio during the first quarter worth $35,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gritstone bio during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Gritstone bio by 100.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,293 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gritstone bio by 51.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 6,553 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Gritstone bio by 67.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 3,586 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Gritstone bio alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Gritstone bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

Gritstone bio stock opened at $6.86 on Friday. Gritstone bio, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.54 and a 52 week high of $35.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $337.50 million, a P/E ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 0.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.62.

Gritstone bio (NASDAQ:GRTS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.25. Gritstone bio had a negative return on equity of 53.29% and a negative net margin of 167.62%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Gritstone bio, Inc. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gritstone bio Company Profile

Gritstone bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing tumor-specific cancer immunotherapies to fight various cancer types and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is GRANITE, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, including metastatic non-small cell lung cancer, as well as gastroesophageal, bladder and microsatellite stable, and colorectal cancers.

Featured Article: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gritstone bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Gritstone bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gritstone bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.