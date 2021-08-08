Voloridge Investment Management LLC Sells 127,778 Shares of Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) by 92.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,647 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 127,778 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Investors Bancorp were worth $156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ISBC. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Investors Bancorp in the first quarter worth $43,000. Leuthold Group LLC purchased a new stake in Investors Bancorp in the first quarter worth $286,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Investors Bancorp by 50.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 687,957 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $10,105,000 after purchasing an additional 229,377 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Investors Bancorp by 107.7% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 23,730 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 12,303 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Investors Bancorp by 818.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 198,216 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,911,000 after purchasing an additional 176,626 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

ISBC opened at $14.34 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.08. Investors Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.74 and a 1 year high of $15.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.14.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. Investors Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 28.31%. As a group, research analysts predict that Investors Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. Investors Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.57%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ISBC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Investors Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Investors Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.65 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Investors Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.50 price target on shares of Investors Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Investors Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.81.

About Investors Bancorp

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers personal, small business, and commercial banking solutions. Its services include financial education, lending, investments and planning, treasury management, and industry. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Short Hills, NJ.

