Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) Given “Buy” Rating at Robert W. Baird

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Robert W. Baird in a report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $19.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 29.25% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Vonage from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Vonage in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vonage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.57.

Shares of VG stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,071,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,629,963. Vonage has a 1-year low of $9.52 and a 1-year high of $15.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.37. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -113.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Vonage had a negative net margin of 2.56% and a positive return on equity of 7.73%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vonage will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total transaction of $3,006,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,438,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,824,838.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 6.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VG. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vonage during the first quarter worth approximately $146,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vonage in the 1st quarter worth $399,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vonage in the 1st quarter worth $173,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Vonage during the first quarter worth about $149,000. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in Vonage by 2.2% during the first quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 102,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.34% of the company’s stock.

Vonage Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of communication services through cloud-connected devices. It operates through the Business and Consumer segments. The Business segment provides cloud-based Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) solutions, which comprises of integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over its scalable Session Initiation Protocol based Voice over Internet Protocol network.

