Vonovia (ETR:VNA) Given a €53.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Vonovia (ETR:VNA) has been assigned a €53.00 ($62.35) price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 9.83% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays set a €74.00 ($87.06) price objective on shares of Vonovia and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Nord/LB set a €57.00 ($67.06) price objective on shares of Vonovia in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €80.90 ($95.18) price objective on shares of Vonovia and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vonovia in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €66.00 ($77.65) price objective on shares of Vonovia in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Vonovia currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €64.38 ($75.74).

Shares of VNA opened at €58.78 ($69.15) on Friday. Vonovia has a fifty-two week low of €48.57 ($57.14) and a fifty-two week high of €62.74 ($73.81). The firm has a market capitalization of $33.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €55.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.22.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

