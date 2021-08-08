VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX) Position Increased by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX) by 23.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,569 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,983 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in VOXX International were worth $297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VOXX International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VOXX International by 100.4% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,034 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its stake in VOXX International by 134.9% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 4,707 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,703 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in VOXX International during the 1st quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in VOXX International by 99.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,247 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 4,604 shares in the last quarter. 44.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Beat Kahli acquired 19,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.29 per share, with a total value of $224,671.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders bought a total of 39,900 shares of company stock worth $442,471 in the last three months. Company insiders own 37.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VOXX International stock opened at $11.46 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $274.91 million, a P/E ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.38. VOXX International Co. has a 1-year low of $5.67 and a 1-year high of $27.78.

VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 11th. The auto parts company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $137.06 million for the quarter. VOXX International had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 6.01%.

Separately, DA Davidson began coverage on VOXX International in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock.

VOXX International Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes automotive electronics, consumer electronics, and biometric products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Automotive Electronics segment offers mobile multi-media infotainment products; satellite radios; smart phone telematics applications; automotive security, vehicle access, and remote start systems; automotive power accessories; rear observation and collision avoidance systems; driver distraction products; power lift gates; mobile interface modules; turn signal switches; automotive lighting products; automotive sensing and camera systems; USB ports; cruise control systems; and heated seats.

